Shreyas Iyer was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 12.25 crore in the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The stylish batter was involved in a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants, KKR and Gujarat Titans. KKR eventually won the battle in what is also the most expensive buy in the ongoing IPL 2022 auction. Iyer made his IPL bow in 2015 during the player auction that year and was signed by Delhi Daredevils for INR 2.6 crore. He was also announced as franchise captain midway through the season.

Retained as captain for IPL 2019, Iyer repaid the franchise's faith by registering 463 runs to lead them to their first playoff appearance in seven years.

The Team India cricketer was in fantastic form during IPL 2020, leading DC to their first-ever final. They eventually lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final.

A shoulder injury ruled him out of the first half of IPL 2021 but he returned during the tournament's UAE leg.

In total, Iyer has registered 2375 runs in 87 IPL fixtures including a high score of 96. During his IPL career, he has also registered 16 half-centuries but is yet to smash a ton.

After the acquisition of Iyer in the auction, KKR CEO Venky Mysore called him a "quality Indian batter" and also called him a captaincy option.

"First of all, delighted with how the first session went for us. To get back Pat Cummins at that price, actually, we thought he would go at a higher price so we are delighted with that. Obviously, Shreyas is a quality Indian batter, so that's fantastic and we are very excited," he said while replying to a question by ANI.

"That is the decision the coach and think-tank will take. We need to digest the activities of the auction. Between (Pat) Cummins and Shreyas, you have two solid options for captaincy", he further added.