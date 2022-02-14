Australia opener David Warner was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) during the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction over the weekend. The former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper was acquired by the franchise from the national capital for a fee of Rs 6.25 crore. Warner, who had led SRH to the IPL title in 2016, was released by the Hyderabad-based franchise ahead of the 2022 mega auction following a tumultuous final season. In IPL 2021, Warner struggled for form and was eventually dropped as captain and also from the playing XI.

Warner, however, regained his form at the T20 World Cup last year when his knocks proved crucial in Australia's maiden world title in the shortest format.

Reacting to his move to DC, Warner took to Instagram to share his excitement. "Back to where it all began!! Pumped to meet up with my new team mates, owners and coaching staff. Excited to meet all the new and old fans of @delhicapitalsm" wrote Warner, who had joined the Delhi-based franchise, then known as Delhi Daredevils, in his maiden IPL season in 2009.

"I will need some recommendations for some new reels also," joked Warner in his post.

"Who likes my photoshop," he added.

"We've got you covered! The languages will change, the entertainment on Reels won't," the Delhi Capitals account commented on Warner's post.

Warner's joke, calling for recommendations for Instagram reels, was a reference to his activity on the social media platform.

Warner has shared a number of short clips, popularly known as reels, on Instagram featuring references to Telugu movies and pop culture, which also helped cement his popularity among the SRH fans.

Many of Warner's rib-tickling posts have photos or videos where pictures featuring Indian actors are morphed with those of his own.