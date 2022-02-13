Veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who had collapsed while conducting the first session of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction on Saturday, gave an update on his health, saying that he is doing "absolutely fine". Charu Sharma, who had stepped up to conduct the remaining event on Saturday, will also be auctioneering the second day of the IPL auction. While thanking everyone for their good wishes after he collapsed on Day 1 of the auction, Edmeades also thanked Charu for stepping in for him in such a short notice.

"I am sorry that I can't be in person with you today. As you can see, I'm absolutely fine but I wasn't going to be able to give 100 per cent performance today, which will be unfair to the BCCI, the IPL, the bidders and most importantly the players. I just want to thank people all around the world who have sent me good wishes," Hugh Edmeades said in a video uploaded by the BCCI.

Mr. Hugh Edmeades - the IPL Auctioneer - is fine now and has a message for all. #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/U7uzt6PIMw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022

"I am also thankful for Charu (Sharma) to step on such short notice to take over the batting. The show must go on. I hope to see you later on but in the meantime it's good luck to you for the bidding today," he added.

The ongoing IPL auction 2022 is a two-day event, which will conclude on Sunday in Bengaluru.

On day 1, as many as 97 players went under the hammer.

India batter Ishan Kishan has been the most-expensive buy so far in the auction, having been bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore.