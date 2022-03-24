As MS Dhoni stepped down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, his former India teammate Virat Kohli shared an emotional message for him. Kohli and Dhoni are known to share a close bond and the former congratulated the iconic wicketkeeper-batter for a great stint as captain, during which he led CSK to four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. "Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget," Kohli wrote in his tweet. "Respect always," he added, with red and yellow heart emojis.

Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always. ❤️💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cz5AWkJV9S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2022

CSK announced today that Dhoni was handing over captaincy to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, just two days before the defending champions are slated to play Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener.

Meanwhile, Kohli too stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain ahead of the upcoming season, with former CSK star Faf du Plessis now set to lead the team.

Dhoni was CSK's captain since the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, leading them to four IPL titles in 12 years. He also captained them to two Champions League T20 titles.

In his last year as captain as well, he led the team to the IPL trophy as they beat KKR in the final to get their fourth trophy.

Jadeja and Dhoni were both retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2022, along with Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chennai Super Kings Squad:MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma