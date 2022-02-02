Virat Kohli stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the 2021 season last year. Although his tenure as a leader couldn't land him an IPL trophy, there were moments that really took the breath away of fans all around the world. The 2016 season in particular, where RCB ended runners-up was when Kohli mesmerised everyone as he amassed 973 runs, which still remains the most runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament. He registered 11 fifty-plus scores that included four hundreds.

In a podcast shared on Twitter by RCB, Kohli recalled the exact moment when he received the news of being picked up by the franchise.

"We were all in Malaysia for the U-19 World Cup. I remember the day when the drafts were happening. The U-19 dynamic was a little different, because we very rightly had a money cap, if I could say. That was the only time where I saw a restriction on how much you can be picked for if you haven't played for India," he revealed.

Kohli went on to describe the moment as "absolutely crazy" and something he and his U19 team-mates "couldn't believe".

"So that for us, I remember even that moment for us was so amazing. Because the amount that we got picked for when they announced it, we couldn't believe it because it was absolutely crazy," Kohli added.

So far, as a batter, Kohli's statistics screams perfection to say the least. In 207 matches he has scored 6,283 runs at an T20 average of 37.4 along with a strike-rate of 129.95.

He also has five hundreds and 42 fifties to his name.