Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has found the going tough in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as he has 216 runs to his name in 11 matches with just one half-century. However, one cannot forget that he remains the highest-scorer in the history of the tournament and when he steps out to the park to play against SunRisers Hyderabad, he would be looking to reach yet another massive landmark.

Kohli is just one run away from becoming the first batter in the history of the league to reach 6,500 runs.

Currently, he has 6,499 runs in 218 games at an average of 36.51 in the IPL. The batter's best performance in the league came in 2016 when he scored 973 runs.

In that particular season, Kohli smashed four centuries, helping RCB reach the final. In the summit clash, the side came up short against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Talking about the ongoing season, Kohli started off batting at No.3 and he registered two back-to-back ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad.

After that, Kohli started opening for the franchise and in the game against Gujarat Titans, he played a knock of 58 runs off 53 balls.

In the next game against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli scored 30 runs off 33 balls.

The batter would hope to return to his fluent self in order to help RCB reach the playoffs stage.

Promoted

RCB are currently at the fourth spot in the IPL 2022 points table with 12 points from 11 games.