SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik made an exciting start to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition. He already has a five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans and his current wickets tally stands at 15. But in the last three games, the pacer has been found wanting and has been unable to take a single wicket. The fast bowler from Jammu might be hitting the 150kmph mark consistently, but has been bleeding runs in the past few matches. Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons that Umran Malik is not yet ready to play for the national side as he is "still raw".

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's show 'Mute Me', Chopra said: "Umran Malik is not yet ready to play for India. Of course, we all are very excited to see him bowling 150 clicks, this is what excites us the most. But I think the kid is still raw, he is still learning the ropes, there will be a time when he plays for India but I feel he is not ready yet. I am not saying this because the last couple of games were kind of middling."

"I am okay to have him in the squad, have him around but to play for India, I think there is time. Currently, he is not ready. I feel you have to nurture him, you have to protect him, allow him to blossom. You just cannot throw him into the deep water," he further stated.

However, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop did not agree with Chopra, saying Umran has shown enough control in the ongoing season to feature in Team India squad.

"The guy bowled 157. He has something that no one else in the world, I cannot think of anyone else that has it. I think if he gets into the squad, he may not have to immediately play around Bumrah, Shami. But it will expedite his learning even more than him going for few 'A' tours. He has shown enough control and learning in this IPL to be at least around a squad," said Bishop.

The fastest ball of the ongoing season was bowled by Umran Malik as he delivered a ball at a speed of 157kmph against Delhi Capitals.

SunRisers Hyderabad are currently at the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points from 11 games.

Team India's next assignment would be a five-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning June 9 in Delhi.