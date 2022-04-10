SunRisers Hyderabad registered their first win of IPL 2022 season against Chennai Super Kings and now the franchise would hope to keep their momentum going against Gujarat Titans on Monday. The match between SRH and Gujarat will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy and both teams will look to outwit the other. Gujarat Titans have won all their three games while Hyderabad have won just one out of three. It would be interesting to see how the bowling attack of both franchises fare in this particular clash.

Gujarat Titans had last defeated Punjab Kings in a thriller where Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes off the final two balls to seal a win for his franchise. Gujarat have somehow found a way to win all their matches and the biggest positive has been Hardik Pandya bowling his entire quota of four overs.

When will the SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played on Monday, April 11.

Where will the SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match begin?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)