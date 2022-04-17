SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have made a strong comeback after losing their first two matches. The Kane Williamson-led side registered their third win on the bounce after beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. They now face a resurgent Punjab Kings (PBKS) side. SRH have found the right balance in their squad, and have been pretty consistent with both, bat and ball, in the last three games. SRH are unlikely to make any rotation in their playing XI as they hope to extend their winning run.

Here's how SRH could line-up against PBKS:

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has been promising so far but not consistent. However, SRH will hope the youngster can keep giving them quick starts at the top of the order.

Kane Williamson: Just like Sharma, the SRH skipper has also been inconsistent. In five matches so far, Williamson has scored 122 runs. He will look to play some big knocks for his team in the games to come.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi has looked in sublime touch for SRH this season. In five matches so far, he has scored 171 runs, including a 37-ball 71 in the previous game against KKR.

Aiden Markram: Another player who has impressed the management with his mature batting, Markram has so far scored 149 runs in five games, including two half-centuries.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is yet to bring his A-game to the table after being roped in by SRH for a hefty sum at the auction. He, however, has played some important cameos in the middle.

Shashank Singh: The all-rounder hasn't got the opportunity to bat but will look to contribute if one arrives. The management are unlikely to drop him from the playing XI.

Jagadeesha Suchith: With Washington Sundar missing out due to an injury, Suchith was given a nod ahead in the team and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands against KKR. He will look to impress even more and cement his place in the team.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen has impressed the management with his bowling in the powerplay. He has managed to get a lot of movement on the ball, which has made it harder for batters to target him.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The veteran pacer has been in excellent form this season. Bhuvneshwar has been pretty economical but will look to add more wickets to his tally.

T Natarajan: Natarajan has been Williamson's go-to bowler so far this season. He has picked 11 wickets in four matches, and is second in the race for the Purple Cap.

Umran Malik: Umran Malik has impressed the management with his exceptional bowling skills. In five matches, Umran Malik has picked five wickets, and will look to add more to his tally.