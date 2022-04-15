After losing their first two matches, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have turned around their fortunes and are on a two-match winning run. They now face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who were beaten by the Delhi Capitals in their last game. SRH have been pretty good with the ball so far, and their batters have also seemed to find their rhythm after shaky outings in the first two match. The Kane Williamson-led side, however, could still make a tweak or two in their playing XI. Sean Abbott could be in for his SRH debut, and is likely to replace Marco Jansen. Washington Sundar will also miss the match due to an injury.

Here's how SRH could line-up against KKR:

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma, after failing to contribute much in the first two games, has managed to get scores of 75 and 42 in the last two games. He will look to keep up the same momentum.

Kane Williamson: Just like Sharma, Williamson has also fared well in the last two matches. The SRH skipper led from the front in the previous match, scoring a fifty in a match-winning cause.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi has been in decent form for SRH so far, but has not been able to score a big knock. In four matches, he has scored 100 runs for the team.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is yet to bring his A-game to the table after being roped in SRH for a hefty sum at the auction. He has scored 73 runs so far, including an unbeaten 34 in the last match.

Aiden Markram: After scoring a fifty in the first match, Markram hasn't got the opportunity to do much with the bat. He will look to help his team if an opportunity arrives.

Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh hasn't really had anything to do in the two games he has played so far. He will look to impress if given a chance.

Sean Abbott: Apart from his wicket-taking abilities, Sean Abbott can be pretty handy with the bat. He is likely to replace Marco Jansen.

Shreyas Gopal: With Sundar out due to an injury, Shreyas Gopal is likely to get a nod. He will look to impress and have the same impact as Sundar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The veteran pacer has been in excellent form this season. Bhuvneshwar has been pretty economical but will look to add more wickets to his tally.

Promoted

T Natarajan: Natarajan has been Williamson's go-to bowler so far this season. He has picked 8 wickets in four matches, but has leaked runs on a few occasions.

Umran Malik: Umran Malik has picked up three wickets but has been taken for a few extra runs. He, however, is expected to be backed by the management once again.