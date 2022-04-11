Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Saturday but the spotlight was on Virat Kohli after he walked back in anger after being adjudged leg-before wicket. The right-handed batter was looking set to score a half-century, but fell two runs short. Kohli's wicket was taken by Dewald Brevis and after being adjudged out by the third-umpire, Kohli vented his frustration and he even slammed the bat on the ground as he walked off the field. The incident had happened in the 19th over of RCB innings when Kohli was adjudged out by the on-field official.

Kohli decided to review the decision and it seemed that the ball made connection with the bat and pad simultaneously. However, the third umpire said that the evidence was inconclusive and stayed with the on-field call.

A day after the match against Mumbai Indians, RCB shared the MCC law regarding LBWs which states: "If the ball makes contact with the striker's person and bat simultaneously, this shall be considered as the ball having first touched the bat."

"We were just reading through the MCC Laws of Cricket for LBW decisions, and here's what we found. Unfortunate that Virat Kohli had to walk back disappointed after a brilliant knock," RCB wrote in their tweet.

Unfortunate that Virat Kohli had to walk back disappointed after a brilliant knock.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #RCB pic.twitter.com/fSEj1CaKOW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 10, 2022

Anuj Rawat starred with the bat as he played a knock of 66 runs off just 47 balls to help RCB register a seven-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, a 37-ball 68 from Suryakumar Yadav helped Mumbai Indians post 151 for six in their 20 overs.

RCB are at the third spot in the points table while Mumbai Indians are at the ninth spot.