A furious Virat Kohli vented his frustration as he walked off the ground after being dismissed LBW for 48 against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Kohli fell to Dewald Brevis on his first ball in the IPL. After being given out by the on-field umpire, the former RCB skipper reviewed the decision. The third umpire, however, felt that the ball hit the bat and pad simultaneously, and there wasn't enough evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's decision. Kohli was left furious with the call and slammed the bat on the ground as he walked back to the pavilion.

Watch Virat Kohli's furious reaction after being given out LBW in RCB vs MI IPL 2022 clash:

my god he's so angry pic.twitter.com/v0oZokSs40 — // Tsitsipas thinker (@tanyadiors) April 9, 2022

Before his dismissal, Kohli was looking in top form, adding 80 runs with young Anuj Rawat for the second wicket as RCB made short work of the target.

Rawat, who until now had shown glimpses of his talent, finally came to the party, smashing 66 off 47 balls. His knock included two fours and six sixes.

Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell were the two unbeaten batters at the crease as RCB chased down the 152-run target with seven wickets in hand and nine balls to spare.

Earlier, a brilliant 37-ball 68 from Suryakumar Yadav helped Mumbai Indians post 151 for six in their 20 overs.

Promoted

At one time, MI were tottering at 79 for six but Suryakumar counterattacked brilliantly to take his team to a fighting total.

The defeat meant Mumbai are yet to win a match after playing four games while RCB climbed to third spot in the IPL points table with their third win in four games.