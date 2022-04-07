Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a disastrous start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, losing all of their three games so far this season. With MS Dhoni stepping down as captain, and Ravindra Jadeja stepping up to replace him, the transition hasn't been as smooth as expected by fans. With the team set to play SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, the CSK players were having a recovery session by playing basketball. Jadeja, who is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in the world, also seems to be pretty good at basketball.

Jadeja took to Twitter and shared a video of himself nailing a no-look shot to perfection.

Defending champions CSK will look to bounce back with a win over SRH on Saturday.

CSK started their season with a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening match, before also losing their next two games against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"I have been preparing (for the role) since he (Dhoni) told me few months ago," Jadeja had told reporters after the defeat to PBKS.

"Mentally I was ready to lead. I don't have any pressure on me. I'm just backing my instinct and whatever thought comes in my mind, I always go with that," he added.

Jadeja is hopeful that CSK can soon get the momentum in their favour.

"In T20 cricket it's just a matter of one win and that can get the momentum in our favour," he further stated.

