Umran Malik has been the talk of the town as the pacer has impressed the cricketing fraternity with his pace, coupled with his ability to take wickets. Umran caught the attention of the fans once again as he bowled a brilliant final over in the match against the Punjab Kings on Sunday. He bowled a maiden over that saw four wickets fall -- three wickets and a run-out -- as SRH managed to skittle out PBKS for a total of 151. Following the conclusion of PBKS' innings, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and hailed the youngster for his exploits.

"This last over by #UmranMalik was surreal. A maiden with 3 wickets and a run-out. Stuffs of dream! What a tournament Umran is having in #IPL2022 Blue jersey coming soon," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"A triple wicket maiden for a final over is an outstanding effort from young Umran Malik. Skills and raw pace and great execution is gold stuff," former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad wrote on Twitter.

"Umran Malik's electrifying pace has sent stumps flying and Punjab batsmen running for cover. Bhuvaneshwar, Natarajan and Jansen splendid too in stifling runs in spite of a blazing knock by Livingstone. SRH's match to lose from here," cricket analyst Ayaz Memon wrote.

"Umran Malik continues to learn and show improvement. That's the most heartening thing," former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop quipped.

"First time in IPL history 5 wickets have fallen for no run. Umran Malik the force behind this collapse," Pakistani journalist Mazhar Arshad wrote.

Umran ended the innings with figures of four for 28.