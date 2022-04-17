Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to extend their winning run when they face in-form SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. PBKS edged past Mumbai Indians in their previous match, while SRH thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to register their third win on the bounce. PBKS are unlikely to make any change to their team, and are expected to retain the winning combination.

Here's our predicted XI for PBKS for their match against SRH:

Mayank Agarwal: The PBKS captain finally found his feet in the previous match, smashing a brilliant 32-ball 52 to give his team an excellent start in their chase. He will look to play yet another match-winning knock against SRH.

Shikhar Dhawan:Shikhar Dhawan has looked in fine touch for PBKS. He has played some good knocks for his team at the top order, including a 50-ball 70 in the previous match.

Jonny Bairstow: The England batter has failed to hit the ground running so far. He will look to make amends by playing a big knock in the next game.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been one of PBKS' top performers so far, but failed to make an impact in the previous outing. His form will be key PBKS in the games to come.

Jitesh Sharma: It's been so far so good for Jitesh Sharma in a PBKS shirt. Apart from his silky smooth glovework, Jitesh has been pretty handy with the bat too.

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan has not been at his best so far, and is yet to showcase his form from last season. However, having a destructive player like Shahrukh is always an added incentive for any team.

Odean Smith: The West Indies all-rounder hasn't been consistent so far. The PBKS management, however, are unlikely to drop him just yet.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African pacer has bowled with a lot of discipline and conviction in the last two games. He is expected to lead PBKS' bowling line-up once again.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar has been in excellent form for the team, but was taken for a few runs in the previous match. He will look to bounce back with a solid performance in the next match.

Vaibhav Arora: After an impressive debut against the Chennai Super Kings, Vaibhav Arora looked short of ideas in the last two matches. He has leaked a lot of runs in the last two games, but the management is likely to back him for another game.

Arshdeep Singh: Despite failing to take wickets, Arshdeep has had a solid impact with his economical bowling. He will look to continue in the same rhythm, and will also aim to add more wickets to his tally.