Punjab Kings will look to get their season back on track as they face Chennai Super Kings in Match 28 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. PBKS lost their last two games against SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, respectively. However, with the games approaching thick and fast in the IPL, PBKS will look to carry on with the right momentum. All-rounder Benny Howell could make his IPL debut as PBKS could look to make a few changes in their playing XI.

Here's how PBKS might line up against CSK:

Mayank Agarwal: The PBKS skipper has got some good starts this season, but has not been able to convert them into big scores. His form at the top of the order will be key for PBKS' chances in the match.

Shikhar Dhawan: The veteran batter has been in good form this season, but was dismissed for cheap in the previous match. Dhawan will look to get back in form with a big knock in the upcoming match.

Jonny Bairstow: The Englishman has really looked out of touch this season. However, the PBKS management is likely to back Bairstow for a few more games.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone started the season on a high but his form has dipped in the last few games. However, the all-rounder could come alive at any point of time.

Jitesh Sharma: One of the highlights for PBKS this season has been Jitesh Sharma, who has been one of the finds of IPL 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter has played some important knocks for his team, and his glovework has been pretty convincing.

Benny Howell: Benny Howell is yet to play a game for PBKS this season, and could be roped straight into the playing XI for the next match.

Harpreet Brar: Shahrukh Khan hasn't been able to repay the faith shown by the PBKS, and Harpreet Brar might replace him in the playing XI. Brar, apart from his wicket-taking exploits, can be a handy customer with the bat.

Kagiso Rabada: The star pace started the season sluggishly but has found his mojo back. In six matches, Rabada has taken seven wickets, and will look to put in a match-winning performance for his team.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul is leading the wicket-taking charts for PBKS this season with 10 dismissals from seven fixtures.

Sandeep Sharma: One of the IPL veterans in the side, Sandeep Sharma has played just one game this season. With Vaibhav Arora failing to impress the management, Sandeep could make his return to the playing XI.

Arshdeep Singh: A highly economical bowler, Arshdeep Singh is expected to keep his place in the PBKS playing XI. He, however, will look to bag more wickets for his team.