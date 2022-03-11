Former Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga was appointed as the new fast bowling coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR), ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Malinga will join RR's management staff consisting of his former Sri Lanka teammate Kumara Sangakkara, who is the Director of Cricket as the franchise. Malinga, who won four IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians, last featured in the tournament during the 2019 season. Notably, Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL with 170 dismissals to his name.

Malinga had announced his retirement from all formats of the game in January 2021. RR, who won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, finishing seventh with 10 points from 14 games.

However, RR have added a lot of firepower to their squad during the IPL mega auction last month.

RR roped in the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, among others during the IPL auction.