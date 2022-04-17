Dewald Brevis has lit up the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and he has given some impressive performances. In the game against Punjab Kings, Brevis scored a quickfire 49 and he even smashed Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes. Then, against Lucknow Super Giants, he smashed 31 off 13 deliveries and till the time he was at the crease, one could not take their eyes off him. The young Proteas batter had earlier set the stage on fire at the ICC U-19 World Cup as he amassed 506 runs. The batter has now revealed the two players he has always idolised.

Speaking on the MI show on Star Sports, Brevis said, "I think lot of people know AB de Villiers, and I look up to him since I was a youngster and love the way he played and how he goes about his game. Also Sachin Tendulkar, always idolised him because the way he plays and the way he lives about his mottos and how he goes about the things in life."

"I also like Virat Kohli and as a bowler Shane Warne, I look up to him because I'm also a leg spinner so that's why," he stated further.

Speaking about this year's IPL, Dewald Brevis said, "I'm so excited, for me I really look forward to spending time with every single player in the team, learning from them and when i get the opportunity, use it mostly just to learn, play the game and to enjoy it and keep it simple."

Mumbai Indians have lost their opening six matches in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. On Saturday, Mumbai Indians suffered a 18-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants.

In 2014, Mumbai Indians had lost their first five matches, but they managed to progress to the playoffs that season.