SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had disastrous start to their Indian Premier League (IPL)campaign, losing both of their games so far. With SRH playing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the management might look to reshuffle and make a few changes in their playing XI. Ahead of their game on Saturday, SRH players were seen sweating it out in the nets. Young Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi, who is yet to play a game this season, was also seen swinging his arms.

However, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who is the fast-bowling coach of SRH, gave some valuable tips to the youngster, and also tried to motivate the Tyagi by comparing him with a "Ferrari".

"Just gradual. You're a Ferrari, you take off in the first gear, not the sixth gear. Slowly but surely, I want you get to the sixth gear," Steyn said in a video uploaded by SRH on Twitter.

Tyagi, who had previously played for the Rajasthan Royals, was roped in by SRH for Rs 4 crore at the mega auction.

Steyn, on the other hand, announced his retirement from all formats of the games in August 2021.

Ahead of the start of the season, SRH had retained skipper Kane Williamson and uncapped youngsters Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Their season, however, hasn't got off to a good start.

Promoted

SRH were outplayed in their first match by RR before they were narrowly beaten by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game.

The 2016 champions will look to get their season up and running with a win against CSK.