Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Both sides are yet to win a game and will look to bring their A-game in the upcoming match. Defending champions CSK have lost all three of their games so far, and have been inconsistent in all departments. CSK, however, are likely to go with the same team which had lined up against Punjab Kings in their previous match.

Ahead of the match, here is how CSK might line-up against SRH:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: It hasn't really clicked for last edition's Orange Cap winner so far this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad has twice got out on zero, and will look to provide a solid start to his team in the games to come.

Robin Uthappa: Robin Uthappa has fared reasonably well at the top for CSK. He has played three games so far, scoring 88 runs, including a fifty against the Lucknow Super Giants. He will aim to continue with the same momentum in the next match.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali was one of the top performers for CSK last season, but is yet to get going in this year's IPL. He has played two matches so far, and has scored just 35 runs. He is also yet to take a wicket in the tournament.

Ambati Rayudu: Another player who is yet to showcase his class this season, Ambati Rayudu has played three games so far and has only managed to score 55 runs.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube has had mixed outing so far in his debut season for CSK. He has been pretty lively with the bat, scoring 109 runs in three matches. However, he was taken for a few runs against LSG, and it costed CSK the game.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is yet to fire for the team since becoming the captain of CSK ahead of the start of the season. So far, Jadeja has scored 43 runs in three matches, and has also picked up just one wicket.

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni has looked good with the bat so far this season. In three games, Dhoni has scored 89 runs, including a fifty against KKR in the opening match. The veteran cricketer will aim to continue with the same rhythm.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo has fared up pretty well with the ball so far. In three matches, Bravo has picked five wickets, and has troubled batters with his variations.

Dwaine Pretorius: It's been so far so good for Dwaine Pretorius in his debut season with CSK. The South Africa all-rounder has taken four wickets in two matches so far. However, he will also look to contribute with the bat if the opportunity arrives.

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan had a decent outing in CSK's last match against PBKS. The England all-rounder took two wickets, and also controlled the flow of runs. He is likely to be retained in the team, ahead of the likes of Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner.

Mukesh Choudhary: Mukesh Choudhary was taken for plenty of runs in the two matches he has played so far. However, CSK are likely to retain him in the team and give him another chance to prove himself.