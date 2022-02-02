The mega auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. A total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer ahead of the 15th edition of IPL. The addition of two new teams -- Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad -- has raised the excitement levels amongst the fans. While the already existing 8 franchises have named their list of retained players last year, the two new franchise also named their three draft picks each ahead of the auction.

In a bid to get the right balance in the squad, the franchises are all set to battle it out for securing the services of some of the biggest name in world cricket.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra said that the absence of Ishan Kishan in the "marquee list" of players -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Faf du Plessis and Trent Boult -- could see Shreyas Iyer end up being the most expensive player.

"The most expensive player, to be very honest, is going to be Shreyas Iyer. In this list, the most expensive will be Iyer because Ishan Kishan is not there (in the list marquee players shared by Chopra). If Ishan was there, there could've been a tug of war. Now, they will reserve money for Ishan and money will be splashed out for Iyer," Chopra said in a video uploaded on Koo.

Chopra said that Shreyas could also be a "potential captain" for the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore

"Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain of KKR or RCB. I don't think Punjab would be looking at him," he added.