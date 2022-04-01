Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga was all praise for veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo after the latter broke his record for the most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. Bravo, who was tied on 170 wickets with Malinga, dismissed Deepak Hooda during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday, registering the 171st scalp of his IPL career. Taking to Twitter, Malinga congratulated Bravo on becoming the highest wicket taker in the history of IPL, describing the CSK all-rounder as a "champion".

"Bravo is a CHAMPION. Congratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history mate @DJBravo47. More to go young man!" Malinga wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Bravo had equalled Malinga's record, having taken three wickets in the season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Malinga, who is currently the fast-bowling coach of the Rajasthan Royals, took 170 wickets in 122 matches, averaging just under 20.

Bravo, on the other hand, achieved the same feat after 152 matches.

Malinga, who played for Mumbai Indians between 2008-19, won four IPL titles during his time in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, CSK suffered their second defeat of the season after LSG pulled off a thrilling chase, and register their first win in the IPL.

Chasing a target of 211, LSG reached the finishing line with 6 wickets and three balls to spare.

The defending champions had also lost their first game of the season against KKR.

CSK will now take on the PBKS in their next match on Sunday, April 3.

