Punjab Kings (PBKS) have had a decent start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Out of the three matches played so far, they have come out victorious on two occasions -- against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 5 wickets and then against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 54 runs. The only defeat that Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS had to endure was against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, the manner in which they played all the three matches has garnered immense praise. Former Punjab Kings cricketer Virender Sehwag is also among those who have praised PBKS's good outing in IPL 2022 so far. But, he was quick to point out where PBKS need to improve if they are to continuing doing well in the tournament.

One important aspect that Sehwag brought to light was skipper Mayank's batting form, which according to him, has been a cause of concern and has been "affected" after taking over the captaincy responsibilities from this season.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said: "No matter how he captains the side, he has a really good bowling line-up that can control proceedings. Mayank's batting has been affected ever since he has become the captain. If you talk about his form until last year, he was consistent. He should focus on his batting and forget that he has the role of a captain or something else. He should just bat freely without any pressure."

Sehwag wants Mayank to go all out with the bat from the word go without thinking or caring much about getting out.

"Because this is the format to showcase hitting skills because in ODIs or Tests, you need to be cautious. But as far as T20s are concerned, the format allows you to start attacking from the word go," he added.

PBKS will face Hardik Pandya-captained Gujarat Titans on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.