Shikhar Dhawan roared back to big-scoring form as he played an important knock of 70 runs at the top of the order for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Dhawan had been getting starts this season but this was the first time he managed to convert it into a big score and the result was a big total of 198 runs for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians, which eventually proved to be enough for a win. Dhawan has in the past scored heavily against Mumbai Indians and he did the job against Rohit Sharma's team yet again.

Speaking about Dhawan's performance, former India opening batter Virender Sehwag praised the southpaw but said that he should have scored 10-15 more runs in the number of balls he had consumed.

"Shikhar is a fantastic player. Form can be fickle at times. He loves scoring runs against his favourite team, which is Mumbai Indians. He scored against Mumbai when he was playing for Delhi Capitals.

"I think scoring 70 in 50 balls is a little slow. Had he scored 85 in 50 balls, then the score would have reached around 215. That is the only shortcoming, I think. Had he stayed till the end he would have pushed the score further but he was dismissed. Gabbar Is Gabbar and teams should be scared of him," Sehwag said while talking about Dhawan's innings on Cricbuzz.

Promoted

Punjab Kings are on 6 points from 5 matches now as this was their third win of the season and are currently on the third spot in the points table.

Mumbai Indians remain rooted to the bottom after losing their fifth match on the bounce.