As a batter, Virat Kohli has experienced the highest of highs in his career, racking up runs for fun. However, in the last two years, centuries have dried up for the 33-year-old and now, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, he has experienced another low of getting out on a golden duck three times, including two in back-to-back matches. For context, he had only three golden ducks to his name in his entire IPL career before this season.

In an interaction with 'Mr Nags', a character portrayed by content creator Danish Sait for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli spoke about how the experience made him feel that he has "seen it all".

At first, Mr Nags teased him about his "pets" - the golden ducks.

Kohli, of course, had a savage response.

"Got two first-ball ducks," he first said, with his head in his hands.

"After the second one, I actually realised what it feels like to be like you, absolutely helpless," he quipped.

He then went on to speak about how it felt.

"It hasn't happened to me ever in my career, I think. That's why I smiled. I felt like I have seen everything now. It's been so long, I have seen everything this game has to show," Kohli said.

Watch: Virat Kohli's interview with 'Mr Nags' on his golden ducks and more

Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he's done over the years.



Tell us what the best moment from this interview was for you, in the comments section. #PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #RCB pic.twitter.com/vV6MyRDyRt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2022

Kohli's latest golden duck came in RCB's last match against SunRisers Hyderabad. RCB, however, went on to win the match on a canter, thanks to Faf du Plessis' fine unbeaten half-century, Dinesh Karthik's explosive finish and Wanindu Hasaranga's maiden IPL five-wicket haul.

The du Plessis-led team are currently fourth on the IPL 2022 points table, with 14 points from 12 matches.