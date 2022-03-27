With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 having finally begun, fans have been treated to some exciting entertaining cricket since March 26. The ongoing season will also see plenty of unknown stars hogging the spotlight and Virat Kohli decided to share his picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore's breakthrough stars for this year. Speaking via the franchise's social media handle, Kohli selected two players and also labeled one of them as a "breakthrough season potential".

Kohli's first pick was Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and the batter praised his skills.

"I am particularly excited about Wanindu, I think he is someone who could really come into the zone. He has the skills to have a great season, a really consistent season", he said.

Hasaranga was part of RCB's contingent last season and was released after IPL 2021. He rejoined the franchise for Rs 10.75 crore in the mega auction this year. Last year, he played two matches and failed to take any wickets.

Kohli also had special praise for 22-year-old Anuj Rawat. The uncapped wicketkeeper-batter was bought by RCB for Rs 3.4 crore during the mega auction and represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) last year.

"Anuj is another one who is a very exciting talent. (He is) a breakthrough season potential. These are the names that I look at", Kohli said.

After IPL 2021, Kohli stepped down from RCB's captaincy but was one of the players to not be released by the outfit. New acquisition Faf du Plessis has taken over the baton from Kohli.