Royal Challengers Bangalore had a disappointing start to the IPL 2022 campaign as they failed to defend a 200-plus target against Punjab Kings. Newly appointed captain Faf du Plessis played an outstanding knock of 88 runs to up RCB's big total of 205 runs, but Punjab's big-hitting batters managed to reach the target with ease.

A look at the past history of RCB in the IPL shows that they have failed to defend a total of 205 three times before.

In what can be termed as a unique record, RCB's score of 205 was the fifth time they had reached the total in IPL history and their loss was the fourth as they have managed to defend this total only once in the past.

This is not an impressive record and du Plessis would now know the full weight of the task that he has at hand. One of the big reasons behind RCB's failure to win the IPL even once has been their poor bowling over the years.

Promoted

The team has brought in several new players but the bowling looked weak yet again, with premier paceman Mohammed Siraj going for plenty in the first match itself.

Even the like of Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga failed to put in a good show.