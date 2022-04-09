Rahul Tewatia put the cherry on top of Gujarat Titans' miraculous against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2022 clash on Friday night. The Gujarat Titans all-rounder hit consecutive sixes with his team needing 12 runs off the final two balls to win. Tewatia's heroics not only sent his teammates into delirium but social media too went absolutely bonkers. Cricketers past and present, and fans serenaded the left-hander's ability to do the impossible. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag even christened the GT star as "Lord" Tewatia while many others shared memes.

Waah Lord Tewatia,....

Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout.

What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. #PBKSvGT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 8, 2022

Forget Titans, if Tewatia was on Titanic even that wouldn't have sunk. #GTvsPBKS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 8, 2022

No tournament gets close to the drama & finishes the #IPL brings ... That was ridiculous ... #Tewatia — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 8, 2022

Tewatia, you beauty What a finish! What a knock, well played Shubhi Wonderful match! @rahultewatia02 @ShubmanGill — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 8, 2022

Sir Rahul Tewatia, playing like boss since Lagaan days.#RahulTewatia pic.twitter.com/bMNJTLbZAg — Norbert EIekes (@N0rbertElekes) April 9, 2022

punjab kings fans watching #tewatia snatching victory from their mouth #GTvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/7yc7bQL1K3 — ABINASH KATOCH (@_Katoch_) April 8, 2022

The win saw Gujarat Titans keep their unbeaten run intact in IPL 2022. They are now second in the IPL points table, on same points with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders who have played a game more.

"Amazing feeling. There was nothing to think! Just go there and hit sixes, that's what me and David were thinking, " said Rahul Tewatia after the match.

"I planned against Smith. The last ball was off the middle of the bat, and I knew it was six. The first ball he bowled was wide outside off, and so I thought the last ball was going to come there too," explained Rahul Tewatia.

Shubman Gill too won a lot of praise for his sensational knock of 96 that anchored Gujarat Titans' epic chase.

For Punjab Kings, it was heartbreak once again. PBKS had lost multiple close encounters last season, and the trend has continued despite a new leader at the helm.

With two wins from four matches, PBKS are sixth in the table but will be buoyed by their batting performance, especially that of Liam Livingstone.

The Englishman had smashed 60 off 32 balls in PBKS' resounding win over Chennai Super Kings and followed it up with a 27-ball 64 against Gujarat Titans.

GT's next test will come against SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday while Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in their next match on Wednesday.