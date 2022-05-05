Mumbai Indians have signed South African keeper-batter Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for injured left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI wrote on Instagram, "Tristan Stubbs to replace Tymal Mills in Mumbai Indians squad. Mumbai Indians have signed South African Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for Tymal Mills, who has sustained an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the Tata IPL. The 21-year-old, talented middle-order batter, recently debuted for the national South African A Squad against Zimbabwe."

"Tristan has had a very promising domestic season and played an important role for his team in the recently concluded T20 domestic league. Tristan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season," the statement added.

Mills has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury.

The 21-year old wicket-keeper has played 17 T20s and scored 506 runs, scoring three half-centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14.