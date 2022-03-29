Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen representing the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and this would be a new prospect for the fans as they associate the spinner closely with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Ahead of the IPL mega auction, fans were expecting Chahal to be retained by the franchise but this was not the case. And now, Chahal has opened up on parting ways with the franchise that he holds dear to his heart.

"They didn't ask me whether I wanted to be retained or tell me if they wanted to retain me. They just talked about the three retentions and I was told that - 'we will go for you in the auction'. Neither was I asked about money nor did I get any offer of retention. But I will always be loyal to my Bangalore fans. I love them so much, no matter what," Chahal told The Times of India.

Further talking about the bond, he has with the RCB fans, Chahal said: "I have a close bond with RCB, especially with the fans. I got to play a lot of matches with the team. I am emotionally attached to RCB. I never thought I would play for some other team. People and fans on social media are still asking me 'why did you ask for this much money?'. The reality is that Mike Hesson (RCB Director of Cricket) called me and said 'Listen Yuzi, there are three retentions' (Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj)."

Chahal has played 113 matches for the RCB in the IPL, managing to take 139 wickets. Chahal played one game for the Mumbai Indians in the 2013 edition of the tournament.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, Chahal will share the dressing room with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first match of the IPL 2022 season on Tuesday evening against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy.