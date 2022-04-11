Aiming to continue their good showing from the previous match, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the ongoing IPL 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday. SRH won their first game of the season on Friday, defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets. Opener Abhishek Sharma was in top form against CSK, smashing 75 runs off 50 balls in his side's chase of 155 runs. SRH posted 155 for two in 17.4 overs, with Sharma hammering five fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan were in fine bowling form and bagged two dismissals each as CSK posted 154 for seven in 20 overs.

Here's how SRH could line-up against GT:

Abhishek Sharma: The young opener received the Man of the Match award in the previous game vs CSK for his half-century. He will be aiming to cement his place in the squad with another top performance.

Kane Williamson: SRH captain Kane Williamson made a decent contribution in the win vs CSK and was Abhishek's opening partner. The New Zealand player registered 32 off 40 balls and also hit two fours, a maximum.

Rahul Tripathi: The ex-KKR batter was unbeaten with his knock of 39 runs off 15 balls and it proved to be a match-winning contribution against Chennai.

Nicholas Pooran: The West Indies cricketer hasn't been at his best this season and will be hoping to find a good score against Gujarat.

Aiden Markram: Markram's flair and firepower will be crucial against Gujarat. He didn't get to bat against Chennai as the match was wrapped up by the other batters higher up in the order.

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder took two wickets against CSK but has been expensive with the ball this season. He will be hoping to improve on that aspect and contribute with the bat.

Abdul Samad: One of the players to be retained, Abdul Samad hasn't been in good form this season. The all-rounder was dropped in the previous game and was replaced by Shashank Singh. If not benched, he will be aiming to use his opportunity to cement a place in the squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: SRH's pace spearhead took one wicket against CSK but proved to be crucial. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be eyeing to become more economical for his side and leak lesser runs.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen featured in the previous game and took a wicket. He will be important for SRH in the coming games and could prove handy with the bat too.

T Natarajan: T Natarajan bagged two wickets against CSK and is once again his side's star bowler this season. His skills in the death overs will come handy against GT.

Umran Malik: The pacer failed to take a wicket against GT but is trusted by Kane Williamson and is expected to be used against Gujarat.