Sunrisers Hyderabad start their IPL 2022 campaign on Tuesday with a clash against Rajasthan Royals and all eyes will be on the "Orange Army's"pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he looks to reignite his career. IPL was the platform that helped Bhuvneshwar get his India career back on track as he won the Purple Cap in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017. But a spate of injuries and rise of other pacers have meant that Bhuvi has dropped in the pecking order across formats.

He is still in the reckoning in white-ball cricket and a good showing in the IPL will go a long way in helping him cement his place in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, to be played later this year.

Bhuvi also has a big milestone to look forward to in the IPL this season. With a tally of 142 wickets, the medium pacer is just 8 wickets away from completing 150 scalps in the tournament.

It would make Bhuvneshwar the first Indian pacer to reach the milestone in the history of IPL. Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo are joint-highest wicket-takers in IPL currently with 170 scalps, with the latter all set to make the record his own this season.

Bhuvneshwar is currently 8th in the overall list with the likes of Sunil Narine, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla and Amit Mishra ahead of him along with Malinga and Bravo.

The Sunrisers kept their faith in Bhuvneshwar by picking him in the auction for Rs 4.2 crore and they would expect their bowling lynchpin to come good, especially after losing out on the talismanic Rashid Khan to Gujarat Titans.