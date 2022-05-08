Pace sensation Umran Malik is having one of his best outings while representing SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The fast bowler added one more person to his growing list of fans as SRH head coach Tom Moody praised the pacer and even said he was "born in a Ferrari" due to his extreme pace. As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, Moody said "I don't think he'll ever be a line-and-length bowler. He's born in a Ferrari and he is going to drive the Ferarri."

Umran has been relentless when it comes to speed and pace at which he bowls this season. He has consistently touched the 150kmph mark with his best being 157kmph, a delivery he bowled to Delhi Capitals batter Rovman Powell.

Umran has so far taken 15 wickets for SRH in 11 games so far with a best of 5/25. Although his economy is 9.10, he has bowled with an impressive average of 24.27.

Earlier, Umran garnered praise from the likes of former Indian and international cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Gavaskar, Ian Bishop and many others.

Harbhajan even wants Umran to partner Bumrah at the T20 World Cup this year in Australia.

"He (Umran Malik) is my favorite, I want to see him in the Indian team because what a bowler he is... And I don't know whether he will be selected or not but if I was part of selection committee, I would have given a go ahead. Umran Malik should partner Jasprit Bumrah when India plays in Australia (for T20 World Cup)," said the former off-spinner to reporters on Friday.