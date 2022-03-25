India batter Shubman Gill had his first training session with his new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. He completed his quarantine and had his first training session with GT and spoke about how welcoming the team was. "I was very excited to come out of quarantine and start my practice sessions with my team. I got a good welcome from the whole team," he said in a video released by the franchise on social media.

He said that he got to spend some time in the middle as the training was a match simulation.

"It was a match simulation. I had fun. When you're batting after a week, it's important to just get your basics going and I had a good knock in the middle," Gill said in the video.

He also revealed that Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya - usually a middle-order batter - tried something new during the match simulation.

"He was batting with the new ball in the first six overs. It was something new, but we had quite a lot of fun," he said.

He also spoke fondly about the team environment.

"Everyone is really friendly, everyone is really supportive. I am really excited and looking forward to what this season has for us," Gill said.

Promoted

Shubman Gill was among three players picked by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which took place in February.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan are the other two players GT snapped up before the auction.