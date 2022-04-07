Shikhar Dhawan is known for his jovial nature both on and off the pitch. He had a great relationship with Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw during his stint with the IPL franchise as the duo were seen creating a lot of funny reels and videos in the past seasons. The veteran southpaw is now part of the Punjab Kings franchise, who bought him in the recent IPL auction, and Dhawan has settled into the team quite nicely.

Apart from his meaty contributions with the bat at the top of the order, Dhawan is also having a good time bonding with his new teammates off the field.

In a recent video posted by the franchise, Dhawan was interviewed on the team bus about several things.

He spoke about some of his die hard fans and how he was enjoying his time in the Punjab Kings camp.

During the conversation he said that his PBKS teammate Jonny Bairstow looked like Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans.

Dhawan not only said this to the anchor but also went on to explain it to Bairstow himself.

"I am telling her that you look like one of the legendary Punjabi singers. You have the same face cut and beard, everything," Dhawan was seen telling the English cricketer.

Punjab Kings have made a decent start to the IPL 2022 campaign, winning matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings and losing their second outing to Kolkata Knight Riders.