Rajasthan Royals have signed South African allrounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile for the remainder of Indian Premier League. Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. His replacement, Bosch, is a 27-year old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler.

He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of Rs 20 Lakh.