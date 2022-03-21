The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is upon us and teams have already started their preparations for long season ahead, which starts on March 26. While most of the franchises are busy sweating it out in the nets as seen through their social media posts, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are mixing it up when it comes to gelling together as one unit. This brotherhood and unity was on display when the entire squad, including the team management and support staff members, were seen having a gala time at the "opening of the new MI Arena".

Mumbai Indians posted a video of Rohit Sharma, along with the entire team, trying their hand at various games. The caption of the video read:

"The opening of MI Arena was a total dhamaal event! P.S. You will just love Ro in this video. He was truly in his element. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians MI TV."

The opening of MI Arena was a total dhamaal event!



P.S. You will just love Ro in this video. He was truly in his element. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians MI TV pic.twitter.com/OB1MSXZpkU — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 21, 2022

The "dhamaal" event had the fans at the edge of their seats as they saw their favourite cricketers trying their hands on games like futsal, pickle ball, box cricket, foot volleyball and others.

The fun video also featured captain Rohit Sharma having an absolute blast after seeing toy guns and other props on offer.

Apart from Rohit, other members of the top brass included head coach Mahela Jayawardene and bowling coach Shane Bond.

Among the Indian cricketers, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah were also seen enjoying different games.

Mumbai Indians will be looking to start on a high when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 27 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.