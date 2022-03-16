Immediately after leading the side to a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka at home in Tests, captain Rohit Sharma joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp ahead of the start of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Mumbai Indians posted a video of Rohit's arrival where he was seen being greeted by head coach Mahela Jayawardene and other members of the support staff. However, this rendezvous began on a hilarious note as Jayawardene was quick to spot the "grey hair" on Rohit as he made a comment relating to the captaincy responsibilities of the Indian cricket team as well. "He has got more grey hair after beginning captaincy," joked Mahela as the Sri Lankan shook hands and shared a hug as the duo embark on another journey to reclaiming the IPL crown from defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The video was posted by the official handle of Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise with a caption that said: "Always something special about catching up with faMIliar faces!."

MI are scheduled to play their opening game on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai against Delhi Capitals (DC).

MI have won five IPL titles so far while MS Dhoni-led CSK aren't far behind with four title-winning campaigns.

Recently in the IPL mega auction, MI splashed the cash on the likes of wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and pacer Jofra Archer.

Promoted

Jofra Archer, however, will not be available for IPL 2022.

Full Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen