MS Dhoni's decision to step down from captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday came as a shocker, and former India selector MSK Prasad was among those who were taken aback by the development. CSK announced, two days before Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 kicks off with their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), that Dhoni is handing the captaincy over to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. MSK Prasad said that he was shocked to hear the news, and while it was bound to happen, he did not expect it so soon.

"Franky speaking, I am really shocked hearing this. Ever since the IPL has come up, we have always seen Dhoni in yellow colours and leading the side. And even if you see the last edition, he won the IPL championship. It is really surprising to me to hear that MS is not going to lead CSK," MSK Prasad said to CNN-News 18.

"With time, this was expected also but not so early. I thought that at the end of the season he might take a call. But you never know how Dhoni takes a call. He takes it very instinctively," he added.

"For the outer world, it might look instinctive but he does lot of analysis before taking a big decision and I'm sure he must have thought from every angle, and spoken to the management and passed on the baton to one of the best all-rounders in the world right now," Prasad concluded.

MS Dhoni had led CSK since the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008.