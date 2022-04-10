Glenn Maxwell had missed the opening three matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season but he announced his arrival in style on Saturday with some brilliant fielding. Against the Mumbai Indians, the Australian all-rounder looked sharp in the field and showed great accuracy to effect a crucial run-out. In the 10th over of the innings, in-form batter Tilak Varma tapped the ball in front of short cover and took off for a single. Maxwell charged in towards the ball, dived and pulled off a direct hit with an underarm throw.

Apart from his acrobatic ability to pick up the ball and get it on target in one fell swoop, what made the effort stand out was that he had just one stump to aim at, but he made no mistake.

Watch Glenn Maxwell's effort to run-out Tilak Varma

In the match between RCB and MI, the former won the toss and opted to field first.

Mumbai's openers, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, got off to a good start, but they suffered a collapse as they lost five wickets in the space of four overs and 12 runs.

However, Suryakumar Yadav rescued them with his second consecutive half-century, to help them post a total of 151/6.

Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga picked two wickets each for RCB.

RCB started slow in their chase, but then Anuj Rawat picked up the tempo.

When a struggling Faf du Plessis was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat, Virat Kohli came in and took control.

Rawat and Kohli kept RCB well on track as the former went on to score his maiden IPL half-century.

Rawat fell for a well made 66 off 47, but RCB were in too strong a position by then.

Promoted

Kohli was dismissed for 48 in contentious circumstances in the penultimate over by Dewald Brevis, who claimed a wicket with his first IPL delivery, but Maxwell hit back-to-back boundaries to finish the game off in the next two balls.

RCB have now won three on the trot, while Mumbai Indians remain win-less this season.