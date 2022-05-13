Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Punjab are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points from 11 games, including five wins and six defeats. The Mayank Agarwal-led side has been highly inconsistent this season and lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous game by six wickets. Focus will be on captain Mayank Agarwal, who has had a torrid time with the bat so far this season.

Here's how PBKS could line-up against RCB:

Jonny Bairstow: The Englishman registered his first half-century of the season in his side's previous game. He will be aiming to build some momentum and have an impact in the remaining games.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan is his side's highest run-scorer this season with 381 runs in 11 games, including three half-centuries.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: The Sri Lankan has contributed with the bat this season and played a cameo against RR (27 runs off 18 balls).

Mayank Agarwal: The PBKS captain has been inconsistent with the bat this season and could only muster 15 runs off 13 balls in the previous game. In 10 games, Mayank Agarwal has scored just 176 runs at an average of 19.56.

Jitesh Sharma: The wicketkeeper-batter was in good batting form during the loss vs RR. He slammed 38 runs off 18 balls and was unbeaten.

Liam Livingstone: The all-rounder has an excellent start to his IPL 2022 campaign but soon saw a slight dip in form. He will be aiming to find some form in the remaining games.

Rishi Dhawan: The all-rounder took a wicket in three overs vs RR but failed to contribute with the bat.

Kagiso Rabada: Although he took the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler vs RR, the South African pacer proved to be expensive and leaked 50 runs off his four overs.

Rahul Chahar: The spinner is PBKS' second-highest wicket-taker this season with 12 scalps in 11 fixtures.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh was in good bowling form against RR and took two wickets in four overs, conceding 29 runs.

Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma will be hoping to find some consistency after getting hammered for 41 runs against RR.