Gujarat Titans batter Rahul Tewatia did the unthinkable and hit back-to-back sixes on the last two balls of the match to help his side overhaul the 190-run target set by Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday. The six-wicket victory ensured GT made it three wins out of three to take the second spot in the IPL points table for the time being. A script which couldn't have been better written better, Tewatia kept his calm and targetter the mid-wicket boundary on both the occasions to gather 12 runs off 2 balls.

Pacer Odean Smith had to bear the brunt of Tewatia's wrath after bowling a decent over while defending 19 off the last six balls.

On the penultimate delivery, Tewatia crouched and swung the bat hard as the ball just evaded the mid-wicket fielder to go for a crucial six.

The stage was set for the final delivery, Tewatia walked across the stumps and hit another full-pitched delivery over the cow corner to collect a magnificent six to wrap up the match.

Watch Rahul Tewatia's back-to-back sixes: (H3 Bold)

Tewatia's blitz helped GT stay unbeaten in their debut IPL season.

GT have six points after three games and are currently placed second behind Kolkata Knight Eiders (KKR), who occupy the top spot on the basis of a better net run-rate.

GT will next face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 11 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

PBKS, on the other hand, are scheduled to face Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 13 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.