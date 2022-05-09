"Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury. Mr. Yadav sustained the injury during the team's fixture against Gujarat Titans on 6th May, 2022," a statement from IPL said on Monday.

Suryakumar played 8 matches this season for the Mumbai Indians scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included 3 half centuries.

