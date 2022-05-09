Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav Ruled Out Of Season With injury
Suryakumar played 8 matches this season for the Mumbai Indians scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included 3 half centuries.
Suryakumar Yadav has been one of MI's top performers in IPL 2022.© BCCI
"Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury. Mr. Yadav sustained the injury during the team's fixture against Gujarat Titans on 6th May, 2022," a statement from IPL said on Monday.
Suryakumar played 8 matches this season for the Mumbai Indians scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included 3 half centuries.
More updates to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.