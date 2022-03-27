Mumbai Indians were stunned by Delhi Capitals in their first match of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to keep up a rather unwanted record. It has now been 10 consecutive seasons that they have lost their opening match in the IPL. They last won the first match of the season in 2012, and have since never started their campaign with a win. DC on Saturday beat MI by four wickets, courtesy a 75-run partnership between Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel.

Mumbai Indians' record in their opening matches in the IPL.

MI had won the opening matches of all seasons from 2008 to 2012, but after that their fortunes changed drastically.

In 2013, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat them by two runs in a thriller at the Chinnaswamy.

In the next two years, they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi and Kolkata. They were both comfortable victories for KKR, as they triumphed by 41 runs in 2014 and seven wickets in 2015.

In 2016 and 2017, it was Rising Pune Supergiant who handed them defeats in their opening matches.

In 2016, RPSG won by 9 wickets and then by 7 wickets in 2017.

They came close to victory in their first match of 2018, but Chennai Super Kings ended up winning by just one wicket.

That was followed by a 37-run defeat by DC in 2019 and then in 2020, it was CSK again who beat them by five runs.

Promoted

Last year, it was RCB who came out on top with a two-wicket win.

However, despite their poor record in the opening matches of the IPL, it was also during that period that MI went on to become the most successful team in the league, winning five trophies.