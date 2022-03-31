MS Dhoni turned the clock back with a superlative half-century in the first match of IPL 2022, but his beloved Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down to Kolkata Knight Riders. A top order collapse meant Dhoni and captain Ravindra Jadeja had to bide their time before going for the big hits, but the former India captain's return to run scoring form will be a huge relief for the camp.

Dhoni looked a million dollars during his unbeaten knock of 50 off 38 balls and he would hope to continue in the same vein for his team if he gets to bat. CSK are expected to get their star overseas all-rounder Moeen Ali back for the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday and that could mean more stability, but Dhoni's form is also a huge comforting factor for the defending champions.

The four-time IPL champion is on the cusp of a batting landmark in T20 cricket. Dhoni needs 15 more runs to complete 7000 T20 runs, which includes both international and franchise cricket.

He will be the 6th Indian batter to reach the mark. It will be a huge achievement for Dhoni, who has batted in the lower middle order positions throughout his career. To have amassed to many runs despite coming in to bat so late shows how consistent he has been over the years.

But more than any record, Dhoni would want to get a win for his team and get their title defence back on track.