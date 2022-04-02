After a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign last season, Mumbai Indians failed to start the IPL 2022 on a winning note as the five-time champions were narrowly beaten by the Delhi Capitals in their opening game at the Brabourne Stadium last Sunday. Apart from Ishan Kishan, other MI batters struggled to get going against the DC spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. MI will now face Rajasthan Royals in their next match, but it won't be an easy game either for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

MI batters will have to be cautious in their approach against a new-look RR bowling line-up.

Kieron Pollard, especially, has struggled against the spinners of late. RR spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal also enjoy a good record against Pollard.

Both players have dismissed Pollard four times each in IPL so far.

MI, however, could welcome back their star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is a better player of spin-bowling.

Suryakumar had missed the opening game due to a minor injury.

RR, on the other hand, were absolutely ruthless in their first game, as they defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs.

After being put into bat first, RR posted a mammoth total of 210 for six, riding on skipper Sanju Samson's 27-ball 51 and a 41-run cameo from Devdutt Padikkal.

Promoted

In reply, SRH could only reach 149 for seven in 20 overs, despite Aiden Markram's 57-run knock.

For RR, Chahal had taken three wickets while Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult took two wickets each.