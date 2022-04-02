Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler lit up the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai with some brilliant strokeplay against Mumbai Indians (MI) as he hit the first century of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He got off to a cautious start but came to life in the fourth over of the match, when he smashed Basil Thampi for 26 runs, and did not look back, reaching the three-figure mark in 66 deliveries. This was Buttler's' second IPL century and third in all T20s.

He lost his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third over, but in the next over, he got on a roll, hitting Thampi for a boundary followed by two sixes and another boundary, before completing the over with a six.

After Devdutt Padikkal fell off the final delivery of the Powerplay, Buttler put on an 82-run stand with captain Sanju Samson, who made 30 off 21 before being snuffed out by Kieron Pollard.

Shimron Hetmyer then joined the party, as Pollard's next over went for 26 runs. Hetmyer too departed for 35 off 14 before being caught in the deep off Jasprit Bumrah.

Buttler went on to reach his century in the 19th over, but was castled by Bumrah a few deliveries later for 100 off 68.

He hit 11 boundaries and five sixes in his knock.

His brilliant ton helped RR post a score of 193/8 against MI.

Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills claimed three scalps each for MI.