Mumbai Indians may have suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season when Rajasthan Royals beat them by 23 runs on Saturday, but they found a positive in the form of 19-year-old Tilak Varma. The left-handed batter displayed a great mix of technique and power as he hit a fine half-century for MI in their chase of 194. He not only steadied the ship for them, but scored briskly to keep his team alive in the chase, hitting three boundaries and five sixes in his knock.

One of those sixes ended up being costly, not for Rajasthan Royals, but for a cameraman on the boundary.

In the 12th over of MI's chase, Varma took on Riyan Parag with a big hit over long-off, but the ball hit the cameraman on his head.

The cameraman was seen holding his head after taking the blow.

Watch Tilak Varma's six that hit the cameraman here:

Mi Batter TilakVarma Six Nad Hit The ball On CameraMan Head. pic.twitter.com/I8E1GiD8Oz — Jalaluddin Sarkar (Thackeray) ???????? (@JalaluddinSark8) April 2, 2022

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult, who was fielding in the deep, was seen checking up on the cameraman and signaling for medical attention.

Varma went on to score 61 off 33 before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Varma came to the crease in the fourth over after MI lost two early wickets and put on 81 runs for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan, before the latter was dismissed for 54 off 43.

It all went downhill from then for MI, as they only managed to reach 170/8.

Promoted

Earlier, Jos Buttler hit the first century of this edition of the IPL to steer RR to 193/8.

Rajasthan Royals have now won both their matches, while MI are still looking to open their points tally this season.