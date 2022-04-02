Mumbai Indians pacer Basil Thampi was greeted with some disdainful treatment as Jos Buttler took him to the cleaners off his very first over against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Saturday. Thampi was introduced by MI captain Rohit Sharma in the fourth over, right after Jasprit Bumrah sent RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal packing. His first ball was a dot, as Buttler clipped the ball to the midwicket fielder. But then, Jos Buttler teed off, hitting a boundary first followed by two sixes. The English opener struck another boundary, before finishing the over off with a six.

Watch Jos Buttler's carnage against Basil Thampi in MI vs RR IPL 2022 match here:

He continued his fine form and went on to reach his half-century in 32 deliveries, despite losing Devdutt Padikkal to Tymal Mills at the other end.

Rajasthan Royals won their first match and are looking to maintain their perfect start to the tournament, while Mumbai Indians will be looking to get their first points on the board, having lost their first game to Delhi Capitals.