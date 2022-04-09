Mumbai Indians (MI) have lived up to their expectations of being slow starters so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with three back-to-back defeats in their first three games of the season. The Rohit Sharma-captained side will be eager to turn things for the team and get on the winning ways as soon as possible. MI lost their first game against Delhi Capitals (DC) by 4 wickets and followed it up with a disappointing defeat against Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs. Their recent loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 5 wickets came at the back of some stupendous batting from Pat Cummins, who hit a 14-ball half-century to rally his side to a win.

Here's a look at the predicted playing XI of MI for their clash against RCB on Saturday:

Ishan Kishan: Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan's form has been one of the few positive outcomes from their first 3 games. He has so far scored 149 runs at an average of 74.50 and an impressive strike-rate of 133.04.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit's batting form has been a cause of concern in this season for MI. The prolific batter will want to change his dismal numbers of 54 runs scored at an average of 18 and help the team get off to an explosive start.

Dewald Brevis: South Africa's Brevis looked good in his IPL debut. However, he will want to build on his first performance and get a big score.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar continues to be the backbone of this team as he displayed the same gumption and hunger for runs in the first match he played for MI this season. He scored 52 runs which included five fours and two sixes.

Tilak Varma: A rather unknown entity so far in IPL cricket, Tilak announced himself brilliantly with a fifty inside the first three games he has played for MI so far. He has scored 121 runs at an average of 60.5 and will look to add to this tally going further into the tournament.

Kieron Pollard: MI will look towards Pollard to regain his all-round brilliance as the West Indian's presence enables Rohit to play with the team combination a bit. However, what MI would ideally want from Pollard is to finish games from tight situations, with the bat or with the ball.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams endured a horrific outing against KKR where he went for 35 runs in a single over and was at the receiving end of a Pat Cummins blitz which resulted in MI losing their third game on the trot. The left-arm pacer will again have his task cut out against the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and other big hitters in RCB.

Murugan Ashwin: Murugan has so far captured 4 wickets in three matches for MI at an impressive economy of 7.10. However, Rohit will want more from the spinner, especially in the powerplay, when he will fancy his chances against Kohli and others.

Jasprit Bumrah:After getting off to a rare poor start in IPL 2022 personally, Bumrah could be expected to be fired up as he meets some big-hitters in the RCB side. But, Rohit will have to use the pacer wisely and save him for crunch situations.

Promoted

Tymal Mills:The left-arm bowler made his IPL debut with RCB in 2017 and will now look to prove a point as he meets his former side loaded with strikers who have a big T20 reputation. So far, he has 6 wickets in three games for MI this season.

Basil Thampi: Thampi started the tournament well and impressed everyone with some raw pace and impeccable lines and lengths. So far, he has claimed three wickets in as many matches and will look to better this tally in coming matches.